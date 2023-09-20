AFTER 10 years on council, Jess Jennings has been elevated to the position of mayor.
He successfully defeated councillor Robert Taylor in Wednesday night's mayoral election during the ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council.
Cr Jennings received the required five votes, with the support of himself, Ian North, Kirralee Burke, Ben Fry and Marg Hogan.
Given the numbers, a show of hands was not called upon to indicate the level of support for Cr Taylor, who has been the city's mayor since December, 2021.
Following the election of mayor, an election was held for the position of deputy mayor.
Incumbent Cr Fry was challenged by Cr Graeme Hanger, but he was able to retain his position following the vote.
Councillors Jennings and Fry will serve as the city's mayor and deputy mayor through to September, 2024.
MORE TO COME.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.