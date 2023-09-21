WHAT was once a pea and potato farm with no electricity is now in the running to receive national recognition as an up and coming business.
Leigh and Alexandria Cragg purchased their slice of heaven between Bathurst and Oberon five years ago, with a dream of what one day could be.
They've built the business from the ground up - quite literally - and now Burilda Park and Mrs Cragg are a finalist in the 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards.
And with thousands of people from across Australia nominated, being selected as one of 12 finalists in the event services category was a big thrill for Mrs Cragg.
"I was really shocked," she said.
"A lot of hard work has gone into our property; we didn't even have power when we bought our property five years ago.
"So to be able to put all of this effort in, and money in, and time in, and to be recognised for everything that our business has to offer is really validating."
Burilda Park offers a number of different services under its umbrella, with equine and events heading the list.
What started as retraining retired race horses and finding them forever homes has developed into breeding quality quarter horses and running horsemanship clinics.
While the horses have always been the couple's forte, a friend's request to get married on their property ignited a flame in their minds, which soon turned into the events side of Burilda Park.
Mrs Cragg said being named a finalist for everything their business encompasses is recognition that their hard work is paying off.
"It means we're on the right track and we're doing something that matters," she said.
"I think we'd probably be like 10 years behind if [Leigh] didn't have the skills of welding and building things ... And if I didn't have a background in journalism and PR and marketing."
In addition to building and running their business, the couple are also parents to two young children.
Mrs Cragg said she hopes working hard for something they love will instil a good work ethic in their kids.
"I think it's really important for the kids to see their parents working towards something, and being able to be somewhat successful at it," she said.
"I think that's hopefully going to set a good example, and because there's so many things under the umbrella, they can help with whatever facet they want to go into."
The 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards gala night will be held on Saturday, September 23, at the Western Sydney Conference Centre at Penrith.
