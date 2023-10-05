Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Corey Bennett guilty in Bathurst Court to mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated October 5 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A "FOOLISH" decision to get behind the wheel while drunk has spelt trouble for a 29-year-old man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.