A MAN with a number of drug driving charges to his name has added another to the list.
Matthew John McIntosh, 51, of Augusta Close, Robin Hill, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 6, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Police documents before the court said a white Great Wall utility driven by McIntosh was stopped by police on Mitre and Piper streets in Bathurst at about 5.15pm on January 28, 2023 for random testing.
After handing over his licence - which he had only got back on January 16 after a similar matter - McIntosh was given an oral drug fluid test, according to police.
The court heard McIntosh gave a positive oral drug sample for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for meth as well as cannabis.
Forensics of his sample, though, later only confirmed the presence of meth.
"I smoked meth about a week ago and I suppose if it says cannabis, I had that too," police said McIntosh told them.
Before handing down her sentence in front of an open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against McIntosh aloud.
Along with police documents before the court, Ms Ellis was guided by McIntosh's six prior driving with drug charges in finding the matter proved.
He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
