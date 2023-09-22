Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Parts of Limekilns Road and Marsden Lane given reduced speed limits

Updated September 22 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marsden Lane as it was between Hughes Street and Sunbright Road (left) and as it is now. Picture on left from Google Maps.
Marsden Lane as it was between Hughes Street and Sunbright Road (left) and as it is now. Picture on left from Google Maps.

A MONTH after almost halving the speed limit through Sofala, Transport for NSW has announced a reduction that is much closer to home for Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.