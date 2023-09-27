SPRING has sprung, along with swooping season, and deputy mayor Ben Fry has some tips to avoid any unexpected encounters with magpies.
While Cr Fry has co-ordinated a Magpie Map over the previous few years, allowing people to log locations where they've encountered swooping, he won't be running the online map this year.
However, he has linked it to a national database, which can still be accessed through the original website, so people can check before they head out and plan ahead to avoid a swooping scenario.
"Everyone gets swooped by a magpie at some point in their lives," Cr Fry said.
"So accessing a magpie map, whether I make it or not, could be a good preventative tool for stopping yourself from being swooped by magpies."
While being swooped can be a scary experience for young children, Cr Fry said it's important to remember the magpies are only protecting their nests and their babies.
Cr Fry said those who do encounter a swooping magpie should just quickly and safely move away from the area the bird is protecting.
"We know that the behaviour of a magpie is not an attack, it's actually a defence of their territory," he said.
"They're just protecting their young, so move on as quickly and safely as possible and get out of their zone.
"Be very aware of your surroundings if you are being swooped by a magpie; make sure you're not running onto roads where there is traffic."
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
While there are magpies all over Bathurst, there are a few hot spots around, including parts of Eglinton, Mount Panorama, West Bathurst and South Bathurst.
But by knowing where a magpie is likely to swoop, locals can plan their outdoor adventure accordingly to try to avoid any unwanted encounters.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.