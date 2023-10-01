IMPROVED passenger rail services for Bathurst and the Central West are looking more likely after a visit from the Regional Transport Minister.
The Rail Action Bathurst had an audience with the Minister, Jenny Aitchison, on Thursday, September 28 when she was in the city.
President of the group, John Hollis, said they made no demands of Ms Aitchison, treating the meeting as an opportunity to build a rapport with her while giving her insight into the rail needs of the community.
Topics raised during the meeting included road and rail links to Sydney over the mountains, passenger and freight transport on the Western Rail Line, the roll-out of the new Momentum class trains across regional NSW, and improving the turning circle at Bathurst Railway Station.
When it comes to the future of rail, Mr Hollis said there needs to be a review of passenger services through the Central West.
The NSW government has an objective to reduce the number of cars on the road by making other modes of transport more attractive.
Rail would be an ideal way to do that, but in the Central West, it is far quicker to drive between regional towns and cities than it is to catch the train.
If the passenger services were overhauled to be more convenient, then it's possible people would use them more.
"It's a matter of, firstly, reviewing the condition of and the travel times on the rail line. That needs to be strategically improved," Mr Hollis said.
"Everything takes so long. Even coming from Orange to Bathurst, you're looking at about an hour and 15 or an hour and 20 minutes, as opposed to a 45-minute road trip."
He said Ms Aitchison was quite receptive of the idea to review the passenger services.
"They're very conscious of the need to review the passenger services, and the time might come where they'll have to think about getting a passenger service to Sydney from Dubbo, that did exist at one time," he said.
"All this was laid on the table with them."
Rail Action Bathurst came away from the meeting feeling positive that Ms Aitchison is committed to improving the rail network.
"She really was receptive, I can't really emphasise that enough," Mr Hollis said.
"It was just a real free and easy meeting."
It is hoped that there will be another opportunity to meet with Ms Aitchison to further discuss the future of rail in Bathurst.
In the meantime, Rail Action Bathurst will be communicating with the Parkes office as part of its broadened focus to promote an extensive strategic plan for the redevelopment of the Western Rail Line and a total review of freight and passenger services provided to Western NSW.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.