Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Could 2023 be the year the Bathurst 1000 crowd record is broken?

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN 2012, a crowd of 207,205 people visited Mount Panorama to witness the fight for the Peter Brock Trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.