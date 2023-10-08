THERE aren't many people who can say that they have attended the Bathurst 1000 more times than years they have been alive, but Hunter Behn is one of them.
At just one-year-and-ten-months old, Hunter has attended the Great Race twice so far in his remarkable little life, each time attending with his father Jonathan, after travelling from Sydney.
And this year, Hunter was able to do a lap of the iconic track in his electric Toyota Hilux Rugged, electric ride on toy car.
The mini Hilux is fitted with everything you could expect from a top-of-the-range kids toy, including 14 amp hours worth of battery, steering, a horn, gears, a key, ignition and pedals, and of course, a personalised number plate.
But despite the car being fitted with anything a young driver could need, Hunter is still too little to be in full control of the vehicle.
This is why his dad followed along with a remote control.
"The remote control will override that [the ignition] at the moment and he can't reach the pedals ... so I'm in charge most of the time," Mr Behn said.
It took more than two hours for the pair to go from start to finish.
And though Hunter didn't set the record for fastest lap, his dad believes that he could now be the record holder for the slowest lap of the mountain, driven by the youngest racer.
"It could have been quicker but we had heaps of people taking photos, everyone wanted to stop and take a photo," Mr Behn said.
"But he enjoyed everyone waving at him and he has his name plate on the front, so everyone was calling out his name and he really loved it, he played up to it, getting a lot of high-fives."
Hunter was also stopped for a quick safety precaution.
"He got pulled over for speeding at the Cutting and they let him go," Mr Behn said.
Not-only did Hunter enjoy his lap around Mount Panorama, so did Mr Behn.
And it meant than he could have ever imagined, as there was a time when it was thought that Hunter might not make it.
After 13 years of trying for a baby, and losing their eldest daughter three years prior, Mr Behn and his wife decided to go down the route of IVF, and were thrilled to find out they were expecting a baby.
"He's our little miracle baby," Mr Behn said.
And now the couple are expecting their second child via IVF, due in 2024.
Mr Behn said he is hoping that the whole family will be able to attend the Bathurst 1000 next year, even though he and his wife support rival racing teams.
"I go for Erebus and Hunter's mum is a Chaz Mostert fan," he said.
