JUST a tad over 50 years ago, I worked at Oberon Railway Station.
The stationmaster was Don Cullen and Herbbie Cunynhame was the assistant stationmaster, later to become the stationmaster.
Don took a grade from Oberon to the Hunter Valley.
As I am getting on in age, myself, daughter and granddaughter set sail for Oberon.
We visited the museum and the railway precinct.
I must say it is a real feather in the cap of all who have passed on and were and are the guardians of all in the precinct.
After talking to the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway people, they have excellent plans for the future.
Hopefully the line will be open to Hazelgrove in 12 months.
There are a few problems that are holding things back, but it is not the group's fault.
In the long run, we the people are the custodians of the NSW railway and not the bureaucracy.
After leaving the railway, we headed to the Oberon Common.
I had never been there before; it was not there in my time. It is a terrific spot for all walks of life. Well done to council for making this area so beautiful for all who visit.
Then we went to town for a bite to eat.
Mr mayor, councillors, take a bow. What a progressive and tidy town you have. Congratulations.
