LOCAL district ram sales have achieved reasonable clearances and are in line with much of the sheep industry at present.
I was away for the Capree and Blink Bonnie sales, but I know that the quality of young rams at these venues is always first class.
Fosterfield offered 44 rams last Sunday and bulk lots sold to Taralga and The Lagoon.
Wool quality on these lots was spot on and stylish.
The proceeds of lot two at Fosterfield were donated to prostate cancer research and the $1200 sum will be gratefully received.
When we see top quality Merino studs battling to achieve satisfactory clearances at ram sales, we must wonder how some studs claimed to sell hundreds of rams and clear 100 per cent sales.
If you know how this happened, please tell me and then we'll both know.
THE current flat spot in sheep, lamb and cattle markets is causing much concern and the steep rise in almost every cost to farm businesses is obvious in balance sheets as tax return time has arrived.
No-one wants to look back to better times as the future is with us right now, so plans for the future must be made and we all know that the bad times will pass.
Markets for good quality Merino wools are still giving viable returns and the traditional superfines and ultrafines with good test results are finding ready markets.
The sheep that grow these wools will always attract the best shearers, especially the modern sheep types that are much plainer bodies than their ancestors.
OUR spring season in the Bathurst district has dried off very quickly in the past week or so and many of the short stemmed grasses have gone to seed.
We must be careful that we don't talk ourselves into a drought and we know that a couple of good storms can keep pastures growing.
This column always tries to be positive, but we also must be practical and make the type of decisions that we don't like making.
Some producers tell me that this is the tightest financial position that they have experienced in decades, going back to cattle and wool slumps and a lot of drought years.
PLEASE don't miss the National Field Days at Borenore this week as they're a great venue for seeing all the most modern farm equipment and lots of electronic aids for "in the paddock and in the office".
Of equal importance will be the interaction between farmers and their suppliers and the meeting of long-time friends that we rarely see.
A visit to a major field day makes us realise that rural industry is experiencing a pretty flat spot at present and every farm business is affected.
Big hearts, strong families and real friends will help us all to handle current problems.
A MATE asked me to fly to Adelaide with him to collect a performance car and co-drive it back to Bathurst.
A window seat in a Rex plane showed very dry areas close to Sydney city, from about Cudal across the Riverina almost to Adelaide.
A friend from Armatree tells me his district is a dustbowl and yet the area from Cowra to West Wyalong is pretty normal for late October.
Many industry pundits believe that cattle markets have reached the bottom of their cycle and won't fall further as the sell-off has almost been done.
SUGGESTIONS of a Supercars season-opener race at Mount Panorama in February/March 2024 have created a lot of interest in Bathurst and mayor Jess Jennings has thrown his support behind the proposal.
Jess has given this column and its writer some advice over the years and the advice has largely been let go through to the keeper, but I'm in full support of our new mayor as he pushes the claims for another Supercars event at the Mount.
Mount Panorama is one of Bathurst's greatest assets (along with the riverwalk) and it's great to see our mayor doing his best to utilise it.
THERE was an offering of 40,000 bales during week 16 in the Australian wool market, of which all but 4.7 per cent were sold.
The northern market had some good gains, with some sensational wools available for sale.
The 17.0 micron to 19.5 micron fleece wools were all up to 40ac dearer on average as the weaker Aussie dollar certainly helped end users.
Chinese operators were more active and were assisted by users from the subcontinent and European manufacturers on selected lots.
Merino pieces and bellies types continue to be in good demand, while oddments are still hard to sell.
The crossbred market eased a touch after some weeks of good gains in the past few months.
Despite conflicts in the world and financial unease, wool, in the big scheme, seems to be performing quite well.
Week 17 has a national offering of 38,845 bales.
GEORGE was a regular patient at the counselling centre and often complained of hearing voices.
A doctor prescribed some pills and, after three weeks, George told of hallucinations.
The doctor offered different pills, but George told him: "I don't want a change, Doc. Now I can see who's talking to me."
