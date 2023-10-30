Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

It's the wrong place and wrong time for this go-kart track project | Letter

By Stuart Pearson
October 30 2023 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.
File photo.

RE: Proposed go-kart track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.