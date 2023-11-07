ROUND two of touch football in Bathurst hit the turf at Learmonth Park on Monday, October 30, starting with junior grades from 4:30pm.
Looming clouds and strong winds didn't deter families and friends, who gathered by the sidelines, watching as teams stepped up the level of competition since the first week's introduction to the game.
Hundreds of people from across Bathurst take part in the half hour games, which are played each Monday and Wednesday evening.
The Western Advocate was there to capture all the action on and off the field.
Check out the gallery above to see who we ran into on the ground.
