BATHURST is set to be treated to some top class motor sport in the coming days, with organisers of the Bathurst International confirming the make-up of the fields.
Six categories will compete at Mount Panorama across November 10-12, with five categories - TCR Australia, Trans Am, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, V8 Touring Cars and APC/Monochrome Invitational - will decide their 2023 winners this weekend.
In the other event, the Touring Car Masters Series will welcome a host of New Zealand competitors, who have crossed the Tasman.
International competitors from around the world will compete in both the TCR World Tour and Touring Car Masters races, which include a fleet of New Zealand TCM cars.
A NEW champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon in the TCR Australia Series.
HMO Customer Racing star Bailey Sweeny leads his teammate Josh Buchan by just 29 points with GRM's Aaron Cameron just 20 points further behind in third, setting up an intense fight for the title.
Only one point separates TCR World Tour drivers heading into the penultimate round, with Hungarian Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai) and British former world champion Rob Huff in their title battle.
The combined grid of 24 cars remains the same number as the first joint round held at Sydney Motorsport Park last weekend, with only one significant change.
Out is young Valvoline GRM Peugeot driver Kody Garland, who's car was badly damaged in an accident at turn one last Friday before he could even start race one.
His spot will be filled by Victorian Michael Clemente, who joins the grid aboard his Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra.
Should all 24 cars start in race one, it will make it the largest grid of TCR cars in the categories' Australian history.
THE TITLE will be decided this weekend at Mount Panorama with James Moffat leading the charge.
The Bathurst field of 21 cars includes Hugh McAlister, Zach Loscialpo and Josh Anderson joining the field this weekend.
Moffat leads the standings after a furious weekend of racing in Sydney that saw he and Nash Morris trade positions - and paint - on more than one occasion.
While Morris sits out Bathurst to focus on his Porsche racing, Moffat will have plenty of rivals looking to make it even harder for him to seal the series this weekend.
His teammate Lochie Dalton remains firmly in contention, as does the leading Chevrolet driver, Elliott Barbour and Brett Holdsworth.
A strong performance in Sydney will have Cody Gillis looking to challenge the top three in the title this weekend as well.
A STRONG grid of 24 muscle cars from both sides of the Tasman will engage in round five of the Touring Car Masters this weekend.
The Australian contingent includes regulars like Steven Johnson (Mustang), John Bowe - in his final Bathurst in the category - Ryan Hansford, the ever-popular Cameron Tilley and Andrew Fisher - but also the return of Adam Garwood, who will drive a Holden Commodore.
The V8 Touring Car Series grid has gained some added spice to an already entertaining battle that will see Jude Bargwanna, Jim Pollicina and Jamie Tilley engage in a three-way battle for the title this weekend.
THE sixth and final round of a record-breaking Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge season will see the category race three times at the Bathurst International and decide the Pro, Pro-Am and Class B titles.
The Sprint Challenge season has been an unpredictable affair, though series leader Marco Giltrap's consistency has him entering the final round with a commanding lead.
The 19-year-old Kiwi leads by 171 points with 180 up for grabs this weekend, meaning a 17th-placed finish in the opening race would be enough to deliver the Team Porsche NZ/Earl Bamber Motorsport driver his first Porsche title.
A mammoth 43-car combined field of APC/Monochrome Invitational cars will compete this weekend at Mount Panorama.
The invited class includes a season-high 10 cars, including Orange's Tim Leahey who will drive a BMW M4 GT4 for the first time.
Bathurst legend John Bowe will also be BMW-based, Renee Gracie will race a Ginetta while series leader Shane Smollen looks to seal the title in his Porsche Cayman GT4.
For the complete entry list, visit the Bathurst International website.
