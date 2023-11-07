Western Advocate
Bathurst International organisers confirm the grids for six categories at Mount Panorama on November 10-12

Updated November 8 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:11am
BATHURST is set to be treated to some top class motor sport in the coming days, with organisers of the Bathurst International confirming the make-up of the fields.

