AFTER falling short in the finals for two consecutive years, Jake Betts wants to see his Bathurst Panthers go further in 2024.
Captain-coach for the last two seasons, Betts has been officially confirmed as the man to lead Panthers in the new year.
Panthers have been knocked-out in the second week of the finals for two straight seasons now and with the pain of defeat in the back of his mind, Betts wants to go even deeper in the playoffs.
"I'd like to go a little bit deeper into the finals and we'll be aiming to do that next year," he said.
"We've retained most of the players moving forward and we'll look to bring in a couple of players if we can but if we can build on what we did last year, I think we'll be right.
"We'll definitely be competitive."
Betts said the priority in the off-season is to lock down as many of the current playing group, before looking to bringing in any new signings.
"We wanted to lock down everyone that we had there and look after our juniors," he said.
"If we need to go out and get some people, we will."
Now in he's third year as captain-coach, Betts said he's enjoyed he's time in charge.
"I've been in the club for a long time and it was originally a bit of a step up," he said.
"We lost a lot of experienced players the first year but I've got a good support base around me and I'm enjoying it."
He's expecting youngster Haydn Edwards to have a big season.
Edwards, who'll be turning 19 in 2024, had a break out season in the under 18s, taking home the players' player and best and fairest award for that team.
He was also the club's overall leading try scorer.
"Young Haydn Edwards is probably one to watch," Betts said.
"He got a few first grade games this year and I think it would've done him a world of good.
"A big pre-season under his belt, he'll be looking to have a standout year."
Alongside Betts, the entire Panthers senior coaching staff has been revealed.
Mike Wicks will coach reserve grade, Chris Gale has the under 18s, while Georgie Betts has stepped up to take charge of the league tag squad.
