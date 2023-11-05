Young men would train in boxing of an evening in Bathurst, usually in the School of Arts Hall, using a portable ring. A temporary ring was also set up in a local skating rink.
In May 1907, Snowy Ferguson, of Lithgow, met Son Slocombe, of Bathurst, at the Bathurst Athletic Hall in a boxing contest. Slocombe threw in the towel in the eighth round.
In September 1907, arrangements were completed for a boxing match to take place in the School of Arts in Bathurst between "Dealer" Wells and Bob Marks, both in the amateur lightweight division.
Mr Macgowan gave a £50 purse for the contest.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The two men spent a week in Bathurst, fighting and training, concentrating on their footwork and evasive tactics.
One earlier match was held in Sam Mathews' Athletic Hall in Bathurst on Saturday, November 31, 1889 and it was described as the scene of one of the hardest fought battles ever contested in this part of the country.
By eight o'clock, the large hall was full to suffocation, with hundreds being turned away.
The night opened with several well-fought battles of six rounds, to the delight of the spectators.
Mr Mathews then stepped into the ring and announced that the event of the evening would now take place between the two heavyweight champions, W.O. Culnane, of Orange, and Roderick Grey, of Sydney, in a fight to a finish, Marquees of Queensberry rules.
Hardly were the words out of the professor's mouth before Culnane's massive form squeezed through the ropes, closely followed by his second, Bill Williams, of Blayney.
A round of cheers greeted the Slugger as he took his seat.
Then came the stranger, Roderick Grey, a modest young fellow of 28 years, followed by his second, James O'Connor, of Bathurst.
Both men were over 15 stone weight and in the peak of condition. Better specimens of athletes were seldom seen in any ring.
Richard Kenna, well-known Bathurst hotel owner, was the chosen referee, while J.H. Simpson held the stopwatch.
It was plainly seen from the start that both meant business: at the call of time, they rushed at each other in a bull fashion.
The first round was something terrific, Culnane being knocked down four times, while Grey bled freely from the nose and mouth.
At the commencement of the second round, betting was about even, until Culnane scored a knockdown, and his stock went up to 2-to-1.
In the third round, Grey seemed to be losing wind, and odds were offered at 3-to-1, but there were few takers, and it ended with Grey playing for wind.
In the fourth round, Grey seemed to have got his second wind and surprised them all, rushing Culnane all over the ring.
Slugging was the motto, first one being knocked down and then the other.
The fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds were a repetition of the fourth. A give-and-take battle was fought up to the 13th round, when Grey was completely blinded.
He came to the scratch, however, in the 14th round, as game as ever.
Culnane was very groggy, but swinging his right, he caught Grey fair on the jaw. Grey reeled and fell as if struck with an axe and had to be carried to his chair.
Following the fight, Grey's backers offered to back him for from £20 to £50 to fight Culnane to a finish in four weeks.
There was no doubt the match would be arranged as Mr Mathews had offered a big purse if the fight took place in his hall.
There were over 150 members on a roll, comprising the leading citizens of Bathurst, who wanted to attend the rematch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.