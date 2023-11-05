Western Advocate
Our History

Local sports followers had an affection for a gloves story | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Arthur Lawless takes his stance for the photographer in mid-1917.
A SLIGHTLY different subject this week: the boxer Arthur Lawless, whose photo was taken in Bathurst in May 1917. At the time before and during World War One, the Bathurst Times seemed to regularly feature the results of boxing matches in Australia and overseas.

Young men would train in boxing of an evening in Bathurst, usually in the School of Arts Hall, using a portable ring. A temporary ring was also set up in a local skating rink.

