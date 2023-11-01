No reports of laced Halloween lollies in Bathurst: Hospital, police

CHILDREN were not presenting to Bathurst Hospital on Halloween night suffering the effects of laced lollies, the health district says.
The Western Advocate saw a number of social media posts that said local children had been taken to the hospital after eating lollies that had been laced with laxatives or more dangerous chemicals while they were trick or treating.
Worried parents on social media were discussing whether Halloween in Bathurst was safe and whether children should ever be eating unwrapped lollies handed out by strangers.
One social media user was asking for photos of the lollies.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
The Advocate contacted the Western NSW Local Health District and was told that there were no presentations at the hospital on Tuesday night due to laxatives or other substances on confectionery.
A health district spokesperson did say, however, that gastro is going around at the moment.
The Advocate also checked with Bathurst Police Station, where a spokesperson said they weren't aware of any laced lollies incidents on Tuesday night.
Far from Bathurst, a woman at Windang, south of Wollongong, alleged to the Illawarra Mercury that a bright blue rat bait, which was still sealed in a clear plastic satchel, and another rat bait satchel, which had been ripped open, were put in a trick or treat bag in her neighbourhood.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.