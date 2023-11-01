Western Advocate
No reports of laced Halloween lollies in Bathurst: Hospital, police

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated November 2 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 9:47am
Children hit the streets of Bathurst on Tuesday night to mark Halloween, but there were concerns among local parents on social media. File picture.
Children hit the streets of Bathurst on Tuesday night to mark Halloween, but there were concerns among local parents on social media. File picture.

CHILDREN were not presenting to Bathurst Hospital on Halloween night suffering the effects of laced lollies, the health district says.

