Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bringing stakeholders together to tackle homelessness in Bathurst

Updated November 6 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AROUND 500 people, and possibly many more, are estimated to be sleeping rough in Bathurst every night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.