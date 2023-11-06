AROUND 500 people, and possibly many more, are estimated to be sleeping rough in Bathurst every night.
It's a startling number, and one that mayor Jess Jennings wants to change.
He is working with organisations in Bathurst who can lend their expertise to the cause, with the first meeting of stakeholders scheduled for November 10, 2023.
"When it comes to local homelessness, which appears to be growing, we need to look after each other better as a community, and this stakeholder meeting is starting that conversation to actively identify local solutions," Cr Jennings said.
"I'm inviting anyone who can help, be they individuals, organisations or businesses who would like to help tackle local homelessness and support action-based initiatives for Bathurst."
The idea for the meeting follows a chat with local businesses and service providers about the ongoing issue of homelessness in the region and hearing about what other areas are doing across Australia, like the sleepbus concept.
The sleepbus was founded by Simon Rowe - who himself spent four months living rough when he was 19 years old - and aims to give homeless people a safe, temporary place to sleep.
Cr Jennings recently visited the Queanbeyan sleepbus to gain a better understanding of the project, and it appears to be a concept he could see working in Bathurst.
"The Snooze Bus model is powerful because delivers a service that not only provides sleeping facilities, but offers links to critical support services to assist people who are doing it tough to improve their current situation," he said.
"We need to do something about homelessness to help the boys, girls, men and especially women fleeing violence who are regularly sleeping rough.
"By helping them we are making a better community for everyone to live in."
Homelessness has long been an issue in Bathurst, but the situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and now the cost of living crisis.
This has seen the number of people categorised as homeless increase.
While most people associate homelessness with people sleeping on the streets, it also includes people sleeping in their cars and couch surfing.
Bathurst's stakeholder meeting will be held in the council chamber between 11am and 2pm on November 10.
Bookings are essential and can be made by emailing bathurstsnoozebus@gmail.com or calling 6333 6205.
