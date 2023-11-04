ALL I want for Christmas is ... the answers are written on around 240 wishing cards belonging to kids who sadly have a lot more to worry about this festive season than what they want Santa to bring.
Veritas House is running its annual Christmas Wishing Trees campaign through the month of November, to provide hundreds of Bathurst and Orange children in out-of-home care or at risk of homelessness with something to smile about this Christmas.
Just shy of 250 local kids have shared what present they would love to receive under the tree in 2023, with Veritas now calling on community support to make their wishes come true.
"Some of our kids don't have the family networks that we do," Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce said.
"Our Christmas appeal allows local members of the community to bring joy and happiness into the lives of the children and young people who we support, who have possibly never been given the opportunity to celebrate Christmas and receive a gift."
The initiative runs from November 1 to December 1, 2023, and requires locals to pick a wish from the Christmas Trees in the Bathurst and Orange Veritas offices, as well as Bathurst's Moodie's Pharmacy in Howick Street and Anytime Fitness in George Street.
From candles and clothes, to Paw Patrol and Play-Doh, there's a wide range of items that people can choose to provide.
Ms Pearce said each year every wish is granted, and she hopes 2023 will be no different.
"Each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity our Christmas appeal receives and this year will hopefully see all of the wishes on the trees granted again," she said.
And if people aren't able to purchase and drop off a present, gift-givers can make a tax-deductible donation to go towards a gift via the Veritas House website.
