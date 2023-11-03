Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Goldminers to face Orange Hawks in Women's Western Regional League

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 3 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER showcasing some scintillating basketball in the opening two weeks, Bathurst Goldminers are confident of securing grand final hosting rights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.