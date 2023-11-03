BATHURST Regional Council has set a hefty target attendance for this month's A-League Women match.
The city is set to welcome Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United to Carrington Park on Saturday, November 18, in the fifth round of Australia's top level women's soccer competition.
It'll be the first top-level professional soccer has been in Bathurst since January 2012, when Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets played out a 1-all draw in front of 2,363 fans.
With a target crowd of 5,000 for this month's match, council is already a fifth of the way to its goal, with over 1,000 tickets already sold, almost a fortnight out from the match.
If council gets its wishes and draws 5,000 fans, it would shattered the season's average attendance, which is currently standing at 3,447 after 12 games.
A-League Women attendances are up by almost 158 per cent from last season, thanks to the success of the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Council's deal with the Wanderers is for one match only, but a spokesperson said the success of this match may make it a recurring event.
"At this stage Council has agreed to the one fixture," a spokesperson said.
"The opportunity to progress this to a regular fixture will largely depend on how well the community supports this event."
Council said it has a marketing campaign targeting the Western Sydney and Canberra regions, to encourage fans to make the trip to Bathurst for the weekend.
Bathurst councillor Ian North told the Western Advocate in May this year that he wants the city to build a relationship with the Wanderers, in the way it has with the Penrith Panthers.
"I think in this day and age, regional areas and places like Bathurst can deliver the quality facilities to be able to run these sort of games and moving forward it's great for our region, it's great for Bathurst and definitely great for women's sport," he said.
An adult general admission ticket (16 years and older) in the pre-sale is $20, while concession and children (five to 15 years) are $15 and children under the age of four get in for free.
It's $35 for a ticket in the grandstand, while a family ticket (two adults and two children) will set you back $65.
Pre-sale will be available until 11.59pm, Sunday, November 12.
Tickets can be purchased online via 123Tix.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.