Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos of MacKillop College's class of 2023 enjoying graduation night

Updated November 6 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MACKILLOP College has given its class of 2023 an appropriate send off to mark the end of 13 years of school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.