MACKILLOP College has given its class of 2023 an appropriate send off to mark the end of 13 years of school.
A graduation dinner was held for the Year 12 students at Bathurst Goldfields on November 4, 2023.
MORE GRADUATION PHOTOS:
But, before they went to the venue to celebrate, the students convened in Kings Parade to take photos in their finest attire.
It had been a rainy afternoon in Bathurst, but there was a break in the weather just at the right time to allow the photo shoot to go ahead.
The graduates were joined by family and friends, who were clearly very proud of what they had all achieved.
With the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams now over, they are nervously awaiting their results to get a better sense of what their future will look like.
