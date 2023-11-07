Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Your ultimate guide to the 2023 Bathurst International on November 10-12

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 7 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE second ever Bathurst International is finally here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.