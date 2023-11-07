THE second ever Bathurst International is finally here.
Running from November 10-12 at Mount Panorama, the Bathurst International will act as the eighth round of nine in the 2023 TCR World Tour.
It will also be the seventh and final round of the 2023 TCR Australia Touring Car Series.
But there are also other categories over the three days that fans can enjoy, as well a number of off-track events, where you can even meet some of the drivers that will be racing.
We've put together an ultimate guide to what's on for this year's Bathurst International.
Before all the racing starts on Friday, fans can come and meet their favourite drivers on Thursday, November 9.
Cars from the TCR Australia Series and TCR World Tour will be on display in Russell Street from 4-6pm after travelling in procession from Mount Panorama.
Driver signings will take place from 5-6pm before the cars return to Mount Panorama.
Fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music by Greg Jeffree and grab some food.
Food vendors will be selling ice-cream, coffee and slushies and there'll be a barbecue by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama.
Free access will be on offer for Bathurst residents on the first day of racing on Friday, November 10.
Residents can secure their free ticket simply by showing their driver's license, rates notice or standard household bill at the Harris Park ticket box.
The Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit will be under traffic control from 8am on Wednesday, November 8.
Full circuit closure will commence at 6am on Friday, November 10, and will last until approximately 2pm on Monday, November 13, with access for accredited persons only and admission gates operating for public viewing from 8am.
All enquiries regarding the event should be directed to the Bathurst International event office on 6333 1600 (8am-6pm) or Bathurst Regional Council on 6333 6111.
