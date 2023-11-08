MACHATTIE Park could be closed in response to the large volume of flying foxes currently roosting in the trees.
The animals, also known as bats, show up in the park during the warmer months of the year and in recent weeks have blanketed the sky over the central business district.
Flying foxes are nocturnal, making the level of activity during the daytime very unusual.
It is believed that, with so many of them moving to Machattie Park, they are having to compete for roosting space.
Bathurst Regional Council will hold its usual evening working party on Wednesday, November 8 and one of the items to be discussed will be a potential closure of Machattie Park.
Despite reports circulating in Bathurst, acting general manager Aaron Jones said council has not yet made a decision to close the park.
"That will be discussed tonight (Wednesday)," he said.
Those discussions will also include what a closure, if imposed, would look like, given Machattie Park is a very open space right in the centre of the CBD.
"We've got ideas for the processes, but we want to talk with the councillors around what is appropriate and what would be effective," Mr Jones said.
The most recent count of the number of flying foxes in the park was 5000, but the actual number could be much higher than that now.
NSW National Parks is considering bringing in an expert to undertake a more thorough count of the Machattie Park flying fox colony.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.