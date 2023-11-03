Western Advocate
Home/News/Council
Photos

Council explains why there's so much bat activity in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR animals that are meant to be nocturnal, there's been an awful lot of daytime activity witnessed among the flying fox colony in Machattie Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.