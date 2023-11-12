Western Advocate
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Community/History
Our History

Bathurst soldier's story ended in a hospital train at Egypt | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harold McIntosh, pictured with his wife Florence Lee, saw action in various trouble spots on the other side of the world.
Harold McIntosh, pictured with his wife Florence Lee, saw action in various trouble spots on the other side of the world.

THIS week's photo shows Bathurst's Harold McIntosh posing with his wife. He was a leader in Bathurst's civic affairs as well as an outstanding soldier who rose through the ranks to command a regiment on active service. He fought in South Africa and Egypt.

Harold McIntosh was born on June 14, 1868 at Bathurst. He was the eighth child of John Nepean McIntosh, a Bathurst solicitor, and his wife Mary Ann, née Black.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help