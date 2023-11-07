Western Advocate
Hope Church storage facility Bathurst ravaged with floodwater 12 months ago

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
November 8 2023 - 9:32am
LOOKING at the receding river, parched paddocks and tropical temperatures, it's hard to believe that this time last year, the town was ravaged with raging floodwaters.

