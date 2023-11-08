IT'S time to populate the field for the Rotary Club of Bathurst's Great Corporate Duck Race.
The annual event will be held at the end of November, 2023 as a way to support important charities and organisations in Bathurst.
This year, Rotary will be splitting the money raised between homelessness organisations and the Radiation Bus, which takes cancer patients to Orange for treatment.
President Iain McKean said homelessness is a growing issue in the community, prompting Rotary to direct funds from the duck race to organisations working to solve the crisis.
"We want to make sure that people have got somewhere they can feel protected and safe, and we don't want people sleeping out in the open under bridges," he said.
"The need is getting greater with the way things are at the moment."
In 2022, Rotary distributed more than $12,000 amongst three organisations, proving how much of a difference the duck race can make.
Corporate race ducks are currently on sale for businesses to purchase.
Duck race coordinator Steve Semmens said more than 20 have been sold so far and, after receiving 62 entries the previous year, there is capacity to add many more ducks to the 2023 field.
In addition to raising money for charity, businesses stand to win a great prize pack if their duck crosses the finish line first.
The winner receives $1500 in radio advertising on 2BS, $2500 worth of coaching from The Persuader, and a trophy.
In the coming weeks, the little yellow ducks will also go on sale for members of the public to purchase for the second race of the day.
There will be prizes for the first three ducks that cross the line.
While the event is a fundraiser, it is also a fun family-friendly activity for the community to enjoy.
"It's always good for a laugh, and it's good with a lot of business people being quite competitive, too, going up against fellow business people that are friends," Mr Semmens said.
"It does get very competitive."
This year's race will be held on Sunday, November 26 at the Macquarie River, near the low-level bridge, and people are invited to come along from 11am.
The first race will be held at 12pm.
Any businesses looking to purchase a duck for the corporate race can contact Mr Semmens on 0412 522 771 or Mr McKean on 0428 358 197.
Each corporate duck is $300.
The yellow ducks for the general public race cost $10 and will be sold in Bathurst shopping centres over the three weekends preceding the duck race.
