Our History

Hold your horses: How a buggy accident laid an ex-politician low | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Photographer Mr Gregory's shadow can be seen in the foreground of this photo of politician John Miller.
THIS week's photo features MLA John Miller wearing his familiar black hat and posing at Kirkconnell for Bathurst photographer Mr Gregory. Mr Miller's four-wheeled buggy is fitted with a pair of kerosene lights and is drawn by a well-groomed pair of horses. The copper carriage lights were fitted with mirrored reflectors which aided in casting more light to illuminate the road ahead and enabled other carriages to be seen at night. Generally, the driver had to rely on their horses to find their way on dark roads. One can see the shadow of Mr Gregory in the foreground of the photo.

Australian coach builders copied the American four-wheel design from the 1860s, as they were light but comfortable.

