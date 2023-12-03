Western Advocate
Drink in the tales of a long-demolished Durham Street watering hole | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
December 3 2023 - 5:00pm
The Sawmills Hotel, which started life as the Fountain of Friendship, closed permanently in June 1922.
THIS week I have another of Bathurst's hotels. This time it's the Sawmills Hotel that was in Durham Street, between Rankin and Stewart. This image was photographed between 1913 and early 1920, after which Michael Meaney took over for the hotel's final year of opening.

The establishment was under the licence of James W. Badley, who was selling beer for three pence per glass at the time. Unfortunately, the building was demolished in 1939.

