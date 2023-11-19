ON NOVEMBER 9, more than 130 businesses were in the running to be crowned the winner in several categories at the 2023 NSW Business Awards, and only one of them was from Bathurst.
Bell Conveyancing was in the running to receive the award for Employer of Choice, 20 employees and under.
And though the Bathurst business didn't take home the title, the fact that they were finalists in such a prestigious event is something director and licensed conveyor Kristy Bell is extremely proud of.
And we was not only proud, but also a little bit shocked.
"It's pretty surprising actually, considering our claim to fame is conveyancing, to be in a category where it's completely unrelated," Ms Bells said.
"It was Employer of Choice which is like HR and not my forte at all, so it was a very strange place to be, especially considering I never had any intention to hire staff and I was just going to run this business from my house forever with just me.
"To be in this category after only just six years and also to now have six staff members in the process is pretty amazing to be honest."
And the reason that they were finalists was because Bell Conveyancing had a cracker of a year in the world of awards, both at a local level and a regional level.
In order to be finalists in the state awards, the business had to be winners at the previous stage.
"You don't actually apply for these awards, you have to make it to the next stage to make it in," Ms Bell said.
"You have to be a finalist in the local awards. So if you're a finalist in those, you're then able to apply for the Western NSW Business Awards, if you're a winner in the Western NSW Business Awards, then you automatically go to the next level which is the state awards.
"And we were a winner in Western so we went in for that category."
After a very busy and highly successful 2023, Ms Bell said that the team has earnt a break for the new year, and the focus of the business will be that of its namesake - conveyancing.
"We're contemplating having a break and just focusing on conveyancing because we have had a really big year," Ms Bell said.
"We just wanted just to let everybody out there know that we're here and what we can do ... and we've done that, brand awareness has happened.
"So I think we will probably have a break from it all next year and maybe sponsor some events instead."
