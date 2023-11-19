Another week of action took over the fields for round four of competition for Bathurst's junior touch football.
Another warm day pushed all ages to the limit with their abilities as they continue to expand their skills and gel within their teams.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This week the Western Advocate was sideline for a tight match between the Super 7s and Lightning Strikers, followed by a Stannies face-off as the Mozzies hit the turf against the Shy Teds.
All that action, and many faces from the sidelines across all fields can be found in the gallery above.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.