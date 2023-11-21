NOVEMBER 17, 2023 was a night to remember for students of Denison College Kelso High campus, who celebrated their graduation.
Year 12 students enjoyed their school formal at Bathurst Goldfields against the backdrop of iconic Mount Panorama.
Prior to arriving at the venue, the graduates and their families were invited to gather in Kings Parade to take photos while they were all looking their best.
There were many suits and sparkling gowns to be seen.
The event was the culmination of 13 years of schooling and now, with the Higher School Certificate exams over, they are just waiting to find out their results.
