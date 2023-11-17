PIECE BY piece, together people can solve the puzzle of men's mental health.
And this is exactly what Jean-Lea Williams is trying to achieve with a Men's Mental Health fundraiser on Sunday, November 19 - which happens to coincide with International Men's Day.
The fundraiser will be run from Goldrush Collective Tattoos Blayney, in conjunction with The Amend Project, which advocates for men's mental health.
Money will be raised via a variety of means, with the most prominent being that of a puzzle piece tattoo.
Ms Williams designed a large artwork that has been broken up into 100 individual puzzle pieces, which can be purchased and tattooed for just $100 each.
And 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to The Amend Project, which travels to school's around the Central West, and starts the conversation surrounding men's mental health.
"We're just giving what we can to help men's mental health and suicide prevention," Ms Williams said.
As well as the tattoos, there will be plenty of other fundraising activities on the day.
"On the day, we've organised a barbecue, with a sausage sizzle," Ms Williams said.
"And everybody that goes and gets a piece of the puzzle tattooed on themselves for the day, will go in the draw in the raffle to win vouchers and that kind of thing."
There will also be an array of other raffle prizes up for grabs, which have been generously donated by local Blayney businesses.
"We've got vouchers from The Royal Hotel in Blayney, Iron Bark - which is a cafe and coffee shop, one of the barbers and also a couple of health store vouchers and NRL items," Ms Williams said.
"They've given hoodies and bags and that kind of thing as well ... from Parramatta Eels and Panthers."
Also up for grabs as part of the raffle, will be a painting, created by Ms Williams herself, of an abstract version of the entire artwork that will be broken into the tattoo puzzle.
And you don't have to get a tattoo to be part of the event.
Those interested in attending but don't want to go under the needle, are encouraged to attend the event and enter the draw.
And the more money raised, the more that can be donated to a cause that is close to Ms Williams' heart.
"It's something that I've really been wanting to do for quite a while now," she said.
"In the past, I've had someone close to me, a family member, pass from suicide.
"I've had a lot of male friends over the years as well that really struggle with mental health, and they don't know how to really connect and be able to talk about things.
"So it's been something that's really important to me and I just wanted to come up with a way to help."
So far, approximately 50 people have signed up to be tattooed with a puzzle piece, and walk-ins are welcome on the day.
Those wanting to register are encouraged to visit the Goldrush Collective Facebook page for more information.
