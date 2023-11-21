Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bathurst stakeholders to survey homeless about sleepbus concept

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
November 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE concept of a bus offering temporary crisis accommodation to Bathurst's homeless population will be explored further as stakeholders attempt to address the growing problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.