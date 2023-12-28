Fit for purpose: New list gathers free or low-cost Bathurst exercise options in one place

WALKING? Dance? Tai chi? Your resolution to do more exercise in 2024 just got easier.
Western Sydney University's Bathurst Rural Clinical School and The Neighbourhood Centre have joined forces to create the Low Cost or No Cost Exercise web page.
The Low Cost or No Cost Exercise directory includes 25 group exercise options available in Bathurst for $10 or less per week.
Project leader, Associate Professor Peter Simmons from the Bathurst Rural Clinical School, said there is a range of options for those who want to have fun, meet people and stay fit in Bathurst.
"We have seven different walking groups, including the Women Who Walk, Men's Walk 'n' Talk and the Morse Park Walkers," he said.
"All have dedicated group leaders ready to welcome newcomers.
"We also have more intense options like running and judo, and gentler or seated options like stretching and tai chi.
"There are also groups especially for specific health conditions such as Parkinson's disease and cardiac rehabilitation."
The Neighbourhood Centre is building and hosting the directory as a printable web page.
Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Jean Fell said she expects the list of options to grow as people find out about it.
"Our social media and web expert Adam Lamers has designed the page so you can browse the whole list or search on aquatic; dance; gentle or seated; health conditions; running; strength and weights; walking; and youth and children," she said.
Local GP and Bathurst Rural Clinical School Professor, Ross Wilson, said making exercise a part of a person's lifestyle is vital for community health and wellbeing.
"Exercise helps individuals with cardio, stomach, diabetes and mental health problems," he said.
"These are also the main reasons for hospital admissions and drug prescriptions, so exercise and fitness are good news for health services trying to manage costs."
The Low Cost or No Cost Exercise options in Bathurst are listed at www.binc.org.au/lowcostnocost.
