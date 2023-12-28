Western Advocate
Home/News/Health

Fit for purpose: New list gathers free or low-cost Bathurst exercise options in one place

Updated December 28 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Ross Wilson, Associate Professor Peter Simmons from the Bathurst Rural Clinical School and Jean Fell and Adam Lamers from The Neighbourhood Centre.
Professor Ross Wilson, Associate Professor Peter Simmons from the Bathurst Rural Clinical School and Jean Fell and Adam Lamers from The Neighbourhood Centre.

WALKING? Dance? Tai chi? Your resolution to do more exercise in 2024 just got easier.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.