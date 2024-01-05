Back in business: water test results allow Bathurst Aqua Park to reopen

BATHURST Aqua Park has been given the green light to reopen after the latest water testing results cleared Chifley Dam for recreational activities.
The aqua park has been closed for around a month following a red level alert for blue green algae being issued on December 4, 2023.
Aqua park owner Michael Hickey said the facility will reopen to the public from 11am on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
It comes as a huge relief for both him and his staff, who were unable to work or be paid during the closure.
"I'm so excited, I'm really happy," Mr Hickey said.
"I wish it had have been a lot earlier, but at least we're going to open now.
"... I'm pretty sure staff are going to be quite happy, too."
The aqua park plans to be open seven days a week through to the end of the school holidays.
While the facility has missed its peak period, being the week of Christmas and New Year's Day, being able to open before the end of the school holidays will help the business.
"You won't claw anything back, because what you've lost you've lost, but it's going to help," Mr Hickey said.
"I'm hoping we can break even for the year, because it costs a lot just to put it in."
He's hoping people will come out and enjoy the park for the rest of the season.
"I'm hoping people come out and support us, because we've had a bad start to the year," he said.
