Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Windsor relives her rapid rise as Waratahs tour provides 'a really nice feeling'

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
January 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not all of Jacinta Windsor's memories of Dubbo are the fondest, but she was still thrilled to be back out west last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.