TEN minutes, 10 seconds - it's not a long time in the context of a rugby match but to Bathurst talent Jacinta Windsor they were precious.
They made her up Super W debut for the NSW Waratahs on Saturday. It was a winning debut too as Windsor and her team-mates beat the ACT Brumbies 24-13.
It was a long enough period for Windsor to know she'd taken a huge step in her rugby career - television cameras capturing her with tears of joy in her eyes as she received a hug from a special spectator after full-time.
Given it's a rugby union career which began just two years ago, there will no doubt be more big moments to come too.
The former star sprinter got her first taste of the sport when she tried rugby sevens at school, but she didn't start playing regularly until 2021 when signing with the Bathurst Bulldogs.
Windsor loved it from the get go.
"A couple of my friends had played there [Bulldogs] and I felt like that was the best club for me," she said of that decision.
"I kind of just showed up and was 'Hi guys, I want to get involved'.
"After I played I literally went home and said 'Dad, I found my sport, I love this, I love union'."
She went on to be a Ferguson Cup premiership winner, play for the Central West Blue Bullettes and New South Wales Country.
And now Windsor has a Super W cap too.
Windsor played her first game as a Waratah during the pre-season Santos Festival of Rugby at Narrabri in February.
She and her team-mates beat the Queensland Reds 13-5 in that match.
The winger got more experience during the pre-season too, Windsor being part of a tour to New Zealand where the Waratahs tested themselves against the Chiefs Manawa and Blues.
Though Windsor did not make the side for New South Wales' Super W opener against the Western Force, a game the Waratahs won 43-0, she got her chance against the Brumbies.
She was named on the bench in jumper 23.
As she watched on Windsor saw a good arm-wrestle unfold, the Waratahs having more attacking possession but by half-time they only held a 12-10 lead.
Her team-mates who had been in the thick of it during that first 40 minutes included a fellow Central West talent in Panuara's Grace Hamilton.
"I think we've just got to take a few step backwards, not put ourselves under pressure so much ... for us we need to get our depth and go direct at them and tire them out," Hamilton, the blindside flanker, said.
"But we'll finish strong, I have full faith in the girls and what we have."
In the second half as the clock ticked down the Waratahs held onto their lead, but the Brumbies continued to pressure.
When Windsor finally entered the game, replacing Desiree Miller on the left wing at the 69:50 mark, it was a four point game.
On the field with her were players who had represented Australia and New Zealand.
Though Windsor's first involvement was a tackle on Brumbies skipper Siokapesi Palu that slipped high and was penalised, it didn't cost Waratahs.
Not long after they were on the attack from a line-out. The ball was spread from the left sideline to the right and into the hands of fullback Caitlyn Halse.
She accelerated through a gap and while Windsor sprinted to make sure she was an option in support, the #15 did it herself.
Windsor was the first there to congratulate Halse and was soon joined by her team-mates in one big group hug. It's a moment the Bathurst talent won't soon forget.
With eight seconds left Windsor finally got the chance to take a carry. She did well to avoid going into touch and drove hard to make some 10 metres.
The final whistle was blown soon after on a match that marked such a special moment for Windsor.
