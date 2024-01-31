Controversial $152m solar farm on Bathurst's outskirts gets tick of approval

AN ambitious solar farm on the eastern outskirts of Bathurst has been approved - but strict conditions have been imposed.
The NSW Independent Planning Commission has announced its approval of the project, at Glanmire, but with conditions that include the "maintenance of the site's agricultural land capability to maximise current and future opportunities for dual land use".
The applicant is also required to "completely rehabilitate" the site at the end of the project.
The loss of farming land was one of the main reasons cited by the Glanmire Action Group and by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole in their opposition to the $152 million solar farm.
The project will be located approximately seven kilometres east of Bathurst, adjacent to the Great Western Highway.
The Department of Planning and Environment completed what was described as a whole-of-government assessment of the Glanmire Solar Farm in November last year, while hosting two public meetings around the same time.
The Independent Planning Commission was the consent authority for the solar farm because at least 50 people objected to the proposed development.
The commission says its three-member panel - chair Sheridan Coakes, Richard Pearson and Chris Wilson - met with key stakeholders, conducted a site inspection and locality tour, held a public meeting and received 55 written submissions from the community.
The panel ultimately determined to grant development consent to the project.
The commission found that the proposed site is "suitable for renewable energy development, given its topography, solar resources, avoidance of major environmental constraints, access to the regional road network, and its proximity to existing and planned electricity transmission networks".
The commission said it acknowledged concerns raised by some members of the community and imposed strict conditions of consent to mitigate a number of the issues raised.
These conditions require the applicant to revise the layout plan to increase minimum setbacks to 30 metres from the western and eastern boundaries of the site.
The conditions also require a robust vegetation buffer and the maintenance of the site's agricultural land capability to maximise current and future opportunities for dual land use.
The applicant must engage appropriately with the local council and community during construction and operation and completely rehabilitate the site at the end of the project, according to the commission.
The commission says these and other conditions of consent are designed to:
