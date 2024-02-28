Photos of friends, family, faculty at Scots All Saints senior Open Day

THERE WAS plenty to see and do at the Scots All Saints Senior School Open Day on Saturday, February 10, and there were plenty of people there to see and do it all.
Families, friends, alumni and fresh faces attended the event, where they were able to take a tour of the senior campus, and catch a glimpse of some of the new and improved campus facilities.
On display on the day was the prototype for the new Junior Boys boarding accommodation, the refurbished dining hall, the new strength and conditioning gym, as well as some key educational facilities.
Attendees were able to have a sneak peek of the agriculture areas, textile classrooms, science spaces, visual arts amenities, design and technology equipment and much more.
As well as the Open Day, the senior school also hosted two boys cricket matches and a female touch football gala day.
A Western Advocate representative was there to snap some photos of families and friends on the day. Is there anyone you recognise?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.