'I love helping people': Liz's 20 years of work in Bathurst honoured

WITH over two decades of working in the fitness industry, Liz Schembri has been honoured for the positive contribution she has made to the Bathurst community.
As part of NSW Women's Week, Ms Schembri has been named the Bathurst Local Woman of the Year for 2024.
She has conducted exercise, balance, strengthening and weight classes for the over 55 years seniors for 20 years in Bathurst, giving her clients a better quality of life.
The current operator of Studio Benefit on Lambert Street, she said she first became involved in the industry because of her "passion for helping people".
"I realised that there's a massive part of the market that are intimated about going to a gym, so that's why Studio Benefit was created," she said.
"There's a team of exercise specialists that are ready to devise movement solutions that are adaptable to meet everybody's individual needs and abilities, at any stage of the fitness journey."
Prior to launching Studio Benefit 10 years, Ms Schembri opened Flexit Over 20 years ago.
Originally opened to serve the older population, Studio Benefit quickly diversified to include NDIS clients, for workers compensation and mothers pre- and post-natal.
Studio Benefit currently runs 50 classes a week, with up to 250 clients a week, split between the Lambert Street base and the Bathurst RSL Club.
The seniors who participate in her classes enjoy the benefit of keeping fit and more active, as well as the friendships made during morning tea or lunch get-togethers after classes.
Her classes have formed a family who check up on each other if anyone is absent and have formed friendships and companionship whilst keeping healthy.
Ms Schembri said she was "very flattered" when she received a call at the end of the last year, to learn of her nomination.
"It's an awesome opportunity to not only represent women in small business, but business in the Central West," she said.
"I went into business because I had the love of helping people. That's grown into developing my team that's around me as well."
Originally growing up on the Central Coast of NSW, Ms Schembri moved to Bathurst 27 years ago to attend Charles Sturt University.
She ultimately never left.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole commended Ms Schembri on the honour, recognising her passion and the positive impact she has made in the Bathurst area.
"This is a well-deserved honour for Liz," he said.
"Her unparalleled commitment and ongoing contribution to the betterment of the local community will shape our society into a greater place.
"Liz is an inspiration for other women in the community to realise their potential and make strides to ensure Bathurst is an empowering place for women to live, work and visit."
The Local Woman of the Year Award is an annual program celebrating women in local communities.
The award is a part of the NSW Government's initiative to recognise the accomplishments of women as part of NSW Women's Week 2024, running 4-10 March, coinciding with International Women's Day on 8 March.
Recipients of the Local Woman of the Year Awards will be hosted at the NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 7.
