Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Studio Benefit owner Liz Schembri excited to celebrate two big milestones

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
April 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S a big year for a Bathurst based exercise physiologist and her business, celebrating two impressive milestones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.