IT'S a big year for a Bathurst based exercise physiologist and her business, celebrating two impressive milestones.
The celebrations began in March with it being 20 years since Liz Schembri began her Flexit Over 50s classes at the Bathurst RSL.
The classes are designed to help people aged over 50 to build strength and fitness, and have proved very popular over the past two decades.
"It started as a falls prevention program," Ms Schembri said.
"Basically the classes are designed to address the needs of an aging population; range of movement, flexibility, leg strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, so the classes are designed to address all of those needs."
After 10 years of running the Flexit classes, Ms Schembri realised that there was a bigger demographic that she could target.
And so she started her own business, Studio Benefit, which will celebrate 10 years of business in July.
Studio Benefit provides a range of services for all needs, including NDIS, age care and workers compensation.
The business also provides a space for people who want to work on their physical health without being in a traditional gym environment.
"I've always had an interest in older people exercising and helping them out, and 20 years ago there wasn't anything for that particular population, so the Flexit classes began and have been a great way to attract the older exerciser and promote activity, movement in a social interaction," Ms Schembri said.
"And then the studio is an extension of that, so that's delving into providing exercise options for everybody.
"I think a lot of people think you have to be fit to go to a gym, so we're trying to break that stereotype. It doesn't matter what you can and can't do, you can always improve."
Another service that's been added to list at Studio Benefit is telehealth, which was introduced during COVID lockdowns so Ms Schembri could still work with her clients.
Since lockdowns have lifted, this is a service that the business continues to provide.
"From COVID we're using technology to extend our reach, so telehealth is an option," Ms Schembri said.
"So a couple of clients have moved away from the area and we still connect with them via telehealth.
"We have also developed a video on demand library, so people can do them anywhere at any time."
Ms Schembri said it's exciting to look at how far she has come. From running classes by herself to having multiple staff on the team.
Her efforts have also been rewarded on multiple occasions when taking home various Carillon Business Awards trophies, with the most recent one being for the Excellence in Health, Fitness and Wellbeing category in October 2022.
Ms Schembri said everyone at Studio Benefit has a passion for helping assist people no matter what their needs are and helping clients achieve their fitness goals.
While to some it may just seem like exercising, Ms Schembri said what her and her team do for each and every client can be life changing.
