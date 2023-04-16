WHEN the Western Advocate spoke to Bathurst tourism and visitor services manager Dan Cove on Thursday, April 13, he was gearing up for a busy weekend at the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
"We're expecting a big crowd," he said.
And he was right.
According to Mr Cove, approximately 3000 people made their way through the gates at the Bathurst Showground on the weekend of April 15 and 16.
"I am very happy with the turn out this year, last year we set a record and we have broken that record easily this year," he said.
"It's the biggest event we've ever had. Every year we've made it a little bigger and better and this year we've made it a lot bigger and a lot better."
There was stonemasonry, woodworking, whip-cracking, penny-farthing riding, blacksmithing, and much, much more.
The variety of trades on display over the weekend is what Mr Cove believes to be the reason for the impressive turn-out.
"It's a completely different event, and it's genuinely something you won't find anywhere else," he said.
Adding to the attraction, was the opportunity for attendees to get their hands [and feet] dirty.
"This mix of artisans, of classic trades, of heritage items, at a heritage venue ... and the chance to get interactive as well, where you don't just look at the exhibits but you can interact with them," Mr Cove said.
"You can practice whip-cracking, or carpentry, or grape-stomping, or you can engage with the Aboriginal tool and weapon makers that we have."
In addition to the interactivity of the day, this year the weekend also included a special offer of half price entry fees into some of Bathurst's best attractions.
"This year, for the first time, we have introduced what we're calling the Heritage Trail, which is if you visit the Heritage Trades Trail as an event, you get half price at a lot of the museums and historic houses of the Bathurst region," Mr Cove said.
These half-price tickets also included a shuttle bus to transport people from one location to another, in order to take full advantage of the weekend.
Some of these locations include Miss Traill's House, Abercrombie House, Chifley Home and the Rail Museum.
The addition of this trail is something that Mr Cove believed to be part of the reason as to why so many visitors to the Trades Trail were from out of town.
"There are a lot of people here from Sydney, a lot from around the region and the Central West, so it's brought people to town," he said.
But, as well as bringing people to the town, it also highlighted the importance of these venues to Bathurst locals.
"They're so incredibly significant but even the locals ... you would think everyone would have seen those places, but often times, that's just not true," Mr Cove said.
Being able to educate the people of Bathurst, and people from all around NSW on the crafts and artistry of so many trades people, is something that provided much joy to Mr Cove.
And it also provided much joy to attendees, as he said that the feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive.
"Record numbers is one thing, but they're happy people as well," he said.
"We've had no complaints, all we've had is really positive feedback with people saying that the event has exceeded their expectations.
"We can't ask for anything better than that."
