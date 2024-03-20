Headers, throw-ins, goal kicks: Photos of the action from summer soccer

DAWSON'S Summer of Football has come and gone for another year.
Dozens of teams spanning across both the junior and senior competition competed in the sporting contest, which had its last game on Friday, March 15.
There were plenty of people there to either spectate or participate at Police Paddock during the last round of football, which was held ahead of the winter season.
The Summer of Football competition, which is annually organised by the Eglinton District Football Club, has now been running for several years.
For the 2023 and 2024 summer season, this competition was complimented by the Summer Sixes carnival, which was held in October 2023.
The 2024 competition boasted 13 teams in the senior grades, and six teams in the junior grades, proving that Dawson's Summer of Football has something for everyone.
Though there was no competitive winners of the junior competition, there was $400 on the line for the senior teams.
From the casual draw, 'The Dribblers' took out the top spot, and in the big leagues, 'Flaming Tigers' claimed glory for the third year in a row.
Winter soccer, run by Bathurst District Football, is set to start in early April.
