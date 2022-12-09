EGLINTON District Football Club (EDFC) has kicked off its summer football competition for the 2022 season.
The first round of games took place on Friday, December 2, with the weekly games being played on the grounds of Police Paddock.
Eighteen teams registered for the competition, and will be preparing to battle it out in order to gain the title of competition winners.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The football contest has been split into two separate draws, with one draw catering for those who wish for a more casual and fun Friday afternoon game, and one draw catering for those with a more competitive spirit.
EDFC's summer football competition will run until February 2023, with a break over the Christmas and new year period.
A junior competition will also take place in the new year.
