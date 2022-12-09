Western Advocate
Photos

EDFC's summer football competition hosted its first round of games

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 9 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EGLINTON District Football Club (EDFC) has kicked off its summer football competition for the 2022 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.