Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blayney solar farm proposed with almost 10,000 panels

William Davis
By William Davis
March 19 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A multi-million-dollar solar farm with thousands of panels is proposed on the outskirts of Blayney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.