It'll be a costly endeavour to rectify the rest of Machattie Park

BATHURST Regional Council is facing a hefty bill to make the rest of Machattie Park safe to reopen to the public.
The first section of the park opened on March 16, 2024 after a four-month closure resulting from an overwhelming number of flying foxes in the trees.
However, a large portion of the park on the Keppel Street side remains cordoned off, with the number of flying foxes preventing the council from under taking any remediation works to make the area safe.
It's not the only problem, though.
The council has yet to confirm the funding source for the work, which is anticipated to cost tens of thousands of dollars.
While the council's manager of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said the expected cost of remediation is "unclear", the director of Engineering Services has previously indicated it could be as high as $100,000.
The director, Darren Sturgiss, was asked about the tree works by a member of the public during the March 6, 2024 policy committee meeting, and in his response he addressed the potential costs involved.
"The remaining portion, over towards Keppel Street, will take some time ... we need, basically, a number of the bats to also relocate, and it's likely to be an extra $60,000 to $100,000 worth of work, which remains unfunded at this stage," he said.
That continues to be the case, with Mr Kimbel telling the Western Advocate that funding has not been finalised.
"At this stage no funding has been identified within the current 2023-24 operational plan," he said.
"Funding provision has been included in the draft 2024-25 operational plan for council's consideration to implement the required works.
"There are no identified grant funding opportunities for remediation works at this stage."
Remediating the trees is just one element of the overall work required in Machattie Park.
Mr Kimbel said other work, such as the tidy-up of path networks and garden bed clean-up, will be necessary before the remaining area can be reopened to the public.
The trees themselves will require deadwood removal, branch reduction and thinning, and removal of broken or cracked branches.
Without this work, it would not be safe for the general public to enter this area.
"Council's priority is for the safety of the public," Mr Kimbel said.
"The remaining area has many trees that have detached or damaged branches throughout tree canopies, posing a serious risk of causing injury to persons or infrastructure.
"The remaining section of Machattie Park will be required to remain temporarily closed until tree remedial works are undertaken to all trees within the park to remove the significant public safety risk that still exists."
