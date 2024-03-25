'We thought it was the right thing to do': Wookeys come to cat rescue

A LOVING home for animals, new companions for yourself, and an impressive flow-on effect - that's what adopting a pet can offer you.
And now local couple Keegan and Martin Wookey, funeral directors at Renshaw's Funeral Service, are experiencing all the benefits of adopting a pet.
During March - Pet Adoption Month - the pair took home Jack and Socks, two cats available from the Petstock adoption program.
After walking into the local Bathurst store to buy supplies for their cat at home, the pair saw the bonded brothers.
They knew what they had to do.
"Even though we just walked in there and saw those cats and fell in love with them, if they had been for sale we probably would have done the sensible thing and just gone 'no, that's too many cats'," Mr Wookey said.
"But knowing that they needed a home ... we just thought it was the right thing to do.
"And it ended up benefiting us too because they're magnificent cats and it would just be a tragedy to see animals that are so loving and kind remain in want of a home."
Another positive for the couple was knowing that the benefits of adopting far outweigh those of purchasing.
"The reason we wanted to go with them specifically was because they had already been vaccinated and micro-chipped and toilet trained and desexed, and it was nice to know that we're saving them," Mrs Wookey said.
"It was nice to get brothers as well because it just made the transition easier when they came from the same litter to move into a new home."
Despite there being some misconceptions surrounding the adoption process, Mrs Wookey assured that it was very simple.
All they had to do was fill in an expression of interest, wait for the acceptance, and then they were able to take the pair home.
"It was so easy," Mrs Wookey said.
Since adopting the two cats, the pair have been able to fully understand the flow-on effect of the adoption process.
Now, Petstock has been able to house more kittens that are in need of a home.
And this is exactly what Petstock team member Emily Hayne was hoping would be the case following the in-store adoption weekend, which was held on March 16 and 17.
Hundreds of people came through the doors on the day, where they were able to meet several animals available for adoption.
This included the new cats in the stores cat home.
"We got three new cats for our enclosure, because we adopted out Jack and Socks earlier in the week," Ms Hayne said.
"That helped us to be able to take in some more kittens because there's been a whole heap of kittens dumped over the weekend at other rescues.
"It's very good that we can take more in once those ones are adopted out."
Though the Petstock adoption weekend is only held once a year, adoptions are available all year round, and Ms Hayne said that anybody looking to adopt is welcome to chat with staff members regarding the process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.