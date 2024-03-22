Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Taking 'Eat Fresh' to a new level: West Bathurst Subway restaurant now open

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 22 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT ONE stage, there were three Subway's in town - and then there was only one. But now, fans of the sandwich chain can celebrate as the West Bathurst franchise has finally opened.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.