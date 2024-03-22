Taking 'Eat Fresh' to a new level: West Bathurst Subway restaurant now open

AT ONE stage, there were three Subway's in town - and then there was only one. But now, fans of the sandwich chain can celebrate as the West Bathurst franchise has finally opened.
On Thursday, March 21, the scent of fresh bread and cookies was radiating throughout the Robin Hill business hub, which is now home to Bathurst's third McDonald's and 7-Eleven, and the towns second Red Rooster.
The plans for the new Subway were in the pipeline for several years for franchisee Michael Shen, who said opening the site just made sense after taking ownership of the Kelso store.
After operating the successful Kelso business for the past several years, Mr Shen was looking to expand the Subway offering to the other side of Bathurst.
"It [Kelso] was running well and we've got a good team. And then this came up which was great, and I talked to Subway and got the all clear. It just made sense," Mr Shen said.
"It also makes sense because the other two shops in town shut ... and I had already met a few people around here who have said they're going to be regulars."
Mr Shen, who resides in Sydney and also owns a Subway store there, as well as one in Queensland, said he makes the trip to Bathurst every fortnight to check how the stores are performing.
"We already travel 200 kilometres every second week from Sydney, so why not open another?" he said.
And, due to the success of these businesses, he was able to supplement the funds to open the West Bathurst location, which he said cost under $1 million to construct.
Currently, the store will be operating during the hours of 7:30 am until 8:30 pm daily, but this is subject to change depending on the level of popularity over the coming months.
During this time, the store will be utilising staff already employed in the Kelso store.
With approximately 16 crew members in total, Mr Shen said he is looking to hire up to a dozen people, with opportunities to work between either site.
The new sandwich spot has everything that Subway fans have come to know and love, including a variety of fresh salads, wraps and sub options, as well as delicious, daily-made cookies.
But, due to the size of the premises, the primary focus of the storefront will be for take-away orders, with limited space available for dining-in.
"We couldn't get a bigger spot, so this just made sense. People can just come and go," Mr Shen said.
One new feature of the shop, however, is the introduction of a 'Grab-and-Go' box.
This will be available for after-hour orders placed online, through both pick-up and delivery alternatives.
"If we extend the working hours to 10:30 or something, then we might only have one person in here, so we can shut the door, and people can order online, so they can prep the order and then put it in the box," Mr Shen said.
Staff can then place the order inside the box from inside the store. Then, they slide it to an outside pick-up point when ready to be collected.
Another exciting addition of the new Subway store, is that of the redesigned decor used throughout the finishings - taking fresh to a whole new level.
This includes the use of new digital screens and panels, and other new technologies.
And, according to Mr Shen, these updates are set to takeover in the Kelso store very soon, as it will undergo a refurbishment in the coming months.
